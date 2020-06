Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Light and Bright single family home situated on a quiet Cul-de-sac in Woodland Hills. Over 1800 square feet of living space with 4

bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Wood Floors,Newer Paint, Newer

Water Heater, Raised ceiling in Living Room. 2 gas fireplaces and Central Air. Large yard for entertaining with Orange and

Lemon trees. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included.