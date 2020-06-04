All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 20 2019 at 4:56 AM

5633 Ithaca Avenue #3

5633 Ithaca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Ithaca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available for immediate occupancy is this freshly renovated 4 bed 2 bath upstairs duplex unit. Updates include new flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, central heat and AC, fresh paint, and pocket lighting. Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer, and dishwasher all new and included. Covered parking and secure gate add security and convenience. In the neighborhood of El Sereno, this unit has quick access to businesses and shops in neighboring Highland Park, South Pasadena, Alhambra, and Monterey Park, and just 7 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Please contact Ethan to schedule a showing: 818-920-8419.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 have any available units?
5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 have?
Some of 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
No, 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 offers parking.
Does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 Ithaca Avenue #3 has units with dishwashers.
