5633 Ithaca Avenue #3

Available for immediate occupancy is this freshly renovated 4 bed 2 bath upstairs duplex unit. Updates include new flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, central heat and AC, fresh paint, and pocket lighting. Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer, and dishwasher all new and included. Covered parking and secure gate add security and convenience. In the neighborhood of El Sereno, this unit has quick access to businesses and shops in neighboring Highland Park, South Pasadena, Alhambra, and Monterey Park, and just 7 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Please contact Ethan to schedule a showing: 818-920-8419.