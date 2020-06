Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished one bedroom bungalow apartment in North Hollywood. Located on a low traffic residential street, this apartment is turnkey move-in ready, outstanding condition, and comes with queen size bed, full-size sofa bed, smart TV, work desk, dining table and chairs, fridge, stove top, oven, microwave, washer, dryer, heating and A/C. One car garage parking available with free street parking. Close to Universal Studios, NOHO Arts District, and Burbank Airport.