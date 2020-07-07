5621 Monterey Rd Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This pleasantly FURNISHED (but can be rented as unfurnished), 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT on the Arroyo Seco neighborhood in Los Angeles has a 1 uncovered, 1 covered garage, carpeted floor, and large slider windows with blinds/curtains in its cozy and bright interior. The units nice kitchen is fully equipped with fine wood cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has an elegant vanity cabinet surmounted by a nicely framed mirror, and a shower/tub combo.



There are a coin-operated washer and dryer available along with A/C in the living room and gas heating in the unit for climate control. Smoking isnt allowed on the propertys premises.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony--a perfect spot for some much-needed R&R.



Pets are welcome with a $100 additional rent for large pets, $50 for small pets.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, and trash. Water and sewage utilities will be covered by the landlord.



For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zmAAvfYd4hQ



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Arroyo Seco Park, Ernest E Debs Regional Park, and Highland Park Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.7 mile



