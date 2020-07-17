559 VERNON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cozy Bungalow updated with beautiful finishes, 2 +1 detached house on a private, fenced lot on great Venice street. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stainless farm sink. There is a breakfast bar for dining. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom, resort quality bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub with shower. New flooring, HVAC, in-unit full size Washer/Dryer, and a small outdoor space for relaxing and enjoying life at the beach! Room for bikes/surfboards. Easy street parking for you and guests. Just a short walk to Rose Ave. restaurants/Whole Foods, Abbot Kinney, Main Street and the beach! Available April 1st.Furnishings in photographs are a prior tenant's and house will be leased unfurnished. Square Footage and Lot size are estimates and to be verified by tenant.