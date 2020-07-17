559 VERNON Avenue

Amenities
Cozy Bungalow updated with beautiful finishes, 2 +1 detached house on a private, fenced lot on great Venice street. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stainless farm sink. There is a breakfast bar for dining. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom, resort quality bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub with shower. New flooring, HVAC, in-unit full size Washer/Dryer, and a small outdoor space for relaxing and enjoying life at the beach! Room for bikes/surfboards. Easy street parking for you and guests. Just a short walk to Rose Ave. restaurants/Whole Foods, Abbot Kinney, Main Street and the beach! Available April 1st.Furnishings in photographs are a prior tenant's and house will be leased unfurnished. Square Footage and Lot size are estimates and to be verified by tenant.