Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
559 VERNON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

559 VERNON Avenue

559 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

559 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Bungalow updated with beautiful finishes, 2 +1 detached house on a private, fenced lot on great Venice street. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stainless farm sink. There is a breakfast bar for dining. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom, resort quality bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub with shower. New flooring, HVAC, in-unit full size Washer/Dryer, and a small outdoor space for relaxing and enjoying life at the beach! Room for bikes/surfboards. Easy street parking for you and guests. Just a short walk to Rose Ave. restaurants/Whole Foods, Abbot Kinney, Main Street and the beach! Available April 1st.Furnishings in photographs are a prior tenant's and house will be leased unfurnished. Square Footage and Lot size are estimates and to be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 VERNON Avenue have any available units?
559 VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 559 VERNON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
559 VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 559 VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 559 VERNON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 559 VERNON Avenue offers parking.
Does 559 VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 VERNON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 559 VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 559 VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 559 VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 559 VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
