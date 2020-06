Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled, painted and updated, this 3 BR, 2 BA single level, single-family residence is move in ready! Offering laminate floors throughout, raised ceilings in your living area with ceiling fans for your warmer days and cozy fireplace for your cooler nights. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops, updated windows and doors, and a spacious backyard complete with covered patio. Close to award-winning schools and easy freeway access.