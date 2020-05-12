All apartments in Los Angeles
5550 WILSHIRE

5550 Wilshire Boulevard
Location

5550 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Actual 2 bedroom two story unit New Modern Apartments & Loft-Style. LA's sophistication where Style is back! Perfect for those who want living spaces filled w/high-end modern touches. Outdoor terraces, resort-style pool, spa, sun deck, & cabanas. The outdoor space includes 2 gas barbeques/ fire pit w/comfortable surround seating. FEEL lush gardens, soothing waterfalls, resident movie theater, expansive fitness center, dry sauna, steam rm , Wi-Fi access pool/lounge areas. You will SEE cool interior features: caesarstone countertops, decorative glass backsplash, flat panel bamboo wood cabinetry, Dacor SS & optional designer appliances, oversized ceramic tubs & large walk-in closets. Controlled access, pet-friendly. Lease pricing changes daily, pricing varies on date of tour & term. The photos are representative and not actual of the unit. Common area photos are actual. Units have dark or light colored cabinetry. Available 9/23

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 WILSHIRE have any available units?
5550 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 5550 WILSHIRE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
5550 WILSHIRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 WILSHIRE is pet friendly.
Does 5550 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 5550 WILSHIRE does offer parking.
Does 5550 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 WILSHIRE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 WILSHIRE have a pool?
Yes, 5550 WILSHIRE has a pool.
Does 5550 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 5550 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 WILSHIRE has units with dishwashers.
