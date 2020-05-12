5550 WILSHIRE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna

Actual 2 bedroom two story unit New Modern Apartments & Loft-Style. LA's sophistication where Style is back! Perfect for those who want living spaces filled w/high-end modern touches. Outdoor terraces, resort-style pool, spa, sun deck, & cabanas. The outdoor space includes 2 gas barbeques/ fire pit w/comfortable surround seating. FEEL lush gardens, soothing waterfalls, resident movie theater, expansive fitness center, dry sauna, steam rm , Wi-Fi access pool/lounge areas. You will SEE cool interior features: caesarstone countertops, decorative glass backsplash, flat panel bamboo wood cabinetry, Dacor SS & optional designer appliances, oversized ceramic tubs & large walk-in closets. Controlled access, pet-friendly. Lease pricing changes daily, pricing varies on date of tour & term. The photos are representative and not actual of the unit. Common area photos are actual. Units have dark or light colored cabinetry. Available 9/23