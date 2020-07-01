All apartments in Los Angeles
5543 Case Avenue

5543 Case Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Case Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW LUXURIOUS MODERN REMODEL - 2 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM W/ Balcony - Located in the Heart of Noho, WALKING Distance to Metro. Spacious Unit with hardwood Floor, stone Accent Wall, Central A/C, and Appliances. The unit comes with 2 underground Garage Parking Spaces, and is pet friendly. The property comes with a Dog-park on site, lounge area, a large Laundry room and an elevator from the parking lot. The unit is in a Excellent Location - Near Toluca Lake, Studio City, Burbank, Universal City, Valley Village & the 170 Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Case Avenue have any available units?
5543 Case Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5543 Case Avenue have?
Some of 5543 Case Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Case Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Case Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Case Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5543 Case Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5543 Case Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Case Avenue offers parking.
Does 5543 Case Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Case Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Case Avenue have a pool?
No, 5543 Case Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Case Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5543 Case Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Case Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5543 Case Avenue has units with dishwashers.

