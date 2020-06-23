All apartments in Los Angeles
5540 Owensmouth Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

5540 Owensmouth Avenue

5540 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5540 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
This 1bd/1ba condo is located in The Met, one of the most desirable condos in Warner Center.This gated resort-style complex has 24-hour patrolling security,on-site maintenance, and luxurious amenities (4 resort-style swimming pools and spas, clubhouse, courtyards and gathering areas, playgrounds, fitness center, sauna and locker rooms, racquetball and basketball courts, 6 lighted tennis courts, and lush landscaping). There is no better place to rent!The unit offers ample closet space, a gas fireplace, granite countertops, cherry-wood cabinets, stainless steel high end appliances, A/C, and ceiling fans. Brand new paint and carpet. A private balcony overlooks a courtyard and pool nearby. This is just one of many pools at The Met, but it tends to be much more quiet and private than the main pool area. This is a corner unit that shares only one wall. Directly underneath the unit is the community laundry room. An elevator and stairwell are both steps away for easy access to the laundry, pool,and parking. 2 dedicated tandem parking spaces. Bldg.10 has it's own gated entry on Owensmouth so you don't have to deal with visitor traffic to main gate. Easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment and one of the best 4th of July shows in the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5540 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5540 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
