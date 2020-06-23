5540 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

This 1bd/1ba condo is located in The Met, one of the most desirable condos in Warner Center.This gated resort-style complex has 24-hour patrolling security,on-site maintenance, and luxurious amenities (4 resort-style swimming pools and spas, clubhouse, courtyards and gathering areas, playgrounds, fitness center, sauna and locker rooms, racquetball and basketball courts, 6 lighted tennis courts, and lush landscaping). There is no better place to rent!The unit offers ample closet space, a gas fireplace, granite countertops, cherry-wood cabinets, stainless steel high end appliances, A/C, and ceiling fans. Brand new paint and carpet. A private balcony overlooks a courtyard and pool nearby. This is just one of many pools at The Met, but it tends to be much more quiet and private than the main pool area. This is a corner unit that shares only one wall. Directly underneath the unit is the community laundry room. An elevator and stairwell are both steps away for easy access to the laundry, pool,and parking. 2 dedicated tandem parking spaces. Bldg.10 has it's own gated entry on Owensmouth so you don't have to deal with visitor traffic to main gate. Easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment and one of the best 4th of July shows in the Valley.