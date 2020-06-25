5533 Hollywood Blvd

Amenities
Offered is a spacious studio apartment in Hollywood, CA for rent. My newly renovated apartment homes feature a variety of great amenities including granite countertops, GE appliances, central heat/air, & exposed brick walls and a resident 24-hour fitness center. The studio is also pet-friendly (for an additional fee)
Our apartments are centrally located in the city of Los Angeles, CA on Hollywood Boulevard directly across the street from the Hollywood/Western Metro Station, with countless dining experiences and supermarketsincluding the Famous Nobu Sushi and Catch LA.