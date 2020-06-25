All apartments in Los Angeles
5533 Hollywood Blvd
5533 Hollywood Blvd

5533 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Offered is a spacious studio apartment in Hollywood, CA for rent. My newly renovated apartment homes feature a variety of great amenities including granite countertops, GE appliances, central heat/air, & exposed brick walls and a resident 24-hour fitness center. The studio is also pet-friendly (for an additional fee)

Our apartments are centrally located in the city of Los Angeles, CA on Hollywood Boulevard directly across the street from the Hollywood/Western Metro Station, with countless dining experiences and supermarketsincluding the Famous Nobu Sushi and Catch LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Hollywood Blvd have any available units?
5533 Hollywood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 Hollywood Blvd have?
Some of 5533 Hollywood Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Hollywood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Hollywood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Hollywood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Hollywood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Hollywood Blvd offer parking?
No, 5533 Hollywood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Hollywood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Hollywood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Hollywood Blvd have a pool?
No, 5533 Hollywood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Hollywood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5533 Hollywood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Hollywood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Hollywood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
