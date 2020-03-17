All apartments in Los Angeles
5530 Owensmouth Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:38 AM

5530 Owensmouth Ave

5530 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5530 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Second floor condo at the Met with patio. stone fireplace in living room, kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including counter depth refrigerator and dish washer. Both bedrooms have full bathrooms. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Energy saving AC. The Met is guard gated community that offers six lighted tennis courts, full fitness center, racquetball and indoor basketball courts, Pools and Spas. All located within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in the Warner Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Owensmouth Ave have any available units?
5530 Owensmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Owensmouth Ave have?
Some of 5530 Owensmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Owensmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Owensmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Owensmouth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Owensmouth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Owensmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 Owensmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Owensmouth Ave has a pool.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 5530 Owensmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Owensmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
