5530 Owensmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court

Second floor condo at the Met with patio. stone fireplace in living room, kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including counter depth refrigerator and dish washer. Both bedrooms have full bathrooms. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Energy saving AC. The Met is guard gated community that offers six lighted tennis courts, full fitness center, racquetball and indoor basketball courts, Pools and Spas. All located within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in the Warner Center.