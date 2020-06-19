All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5527 ST BLACKWELDER

5527 Blackwelder Street · (310) 801-3442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5527 Blackwelder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled, modern inspired 2 bed, 1 bath, just a short distance from the expo line (La Cienega and Jefferson). This beautifully renovated triplex has new, wide plank, laminate floors throughout, new AC unit and an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have spacious closets with ceiling fans, and both bedrooms get excellent natural light, with views of the mature, lush hedges that surround the back of the building. Charming park nearby, along with a variety of restaurants and retail. Washer dryer on-site, just below the unit. Includes (2) tandem spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER have any available units?
5527 ST BLACKWELDER has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER have?
Some of 5527 ST BLACKWELDER's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 ST BLACKWELDER currently offering any rent specials?
5527 ST BLACKWELDER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 ST BLACKWELDER pet-friendly?
No, 5527 ST BLACKWELDER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER offer parking?
No, 5527 ST BLACKWELDER does not offer parking.
Does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5527 ST BLACKWELDER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER have a pool?
No, 5527 ST BLACKWELDER does not have a pool.
Does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER have accessible units?
No, 5527 ST BLACKWELDER does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 ST BLACKWELDER have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 ST BLACKWELDER does not have units with dishwashers.
