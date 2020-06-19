5527 ST BLACKWELDER

Amenities

Newly remodeled, modern inspired 2 bed, 1 bath, just a short distance from the expo line (La Cienega and Jefferson). This beautifully renovated triplex has new, wide plank, laminate floors throughout, new AC unit and an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have spacious closets with ceiling fans, and both bedrooms get excellent natural light, with views of the mature, lush hedges that surround the back of the building. Charming park nearby, along with a variety of restaurants and retail. Washer dryer on-site, just below the unit. Includes (2) tandem spaces.