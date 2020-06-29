5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard

Amenities

Ideally located on Olympic Boulevard, minutes from Beverly Hills, this 1,050 square feet Miracle Mile two-bedroom/two-baths, offers a peaceful living environment with plenty of green spaces and private outdoors while close to retails, cafes and restaurants.This Charming ground-floor apartment highlights unique vintage features, including built-ins, moldings, ceramics, tiled showers, many closet spaces, and an extra room that can be used either as a family room, an office, or a third bedroom. Don't miss this rare opportunity available now for lease at only $2,995 per month.