All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard

5524 W Olympic Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5524 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ideally located on Olympic Boulevard, minutes from Beverly Hills, this 1,050 square feet Miracle Mile two-bedroom/two-baths, offers a peaceful living environment with plenty of green spaces and private outdoors while close to retails, cafes and restaurants.This Charming ground-floor apartment highlights unique vintage features, including built-ins, moldings, ceramics, tiled showers, many closet spaces, and an extra room that can be used either as a family room, an office, or a third bedroom. Don't miss this rare opportunity available now for lease at only $2,995 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have any available units?
5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5524 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College