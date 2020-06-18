5521 Kester Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Sherman oaks room for rent - Property Id: 67058



Room available in Sherman oaks! $1,200 per month. Fully furnished condominium in an excellent location. Great freeway access and close to ventura boulevard.



Amenities:

4 bathrooms

Parking garage

Washer and dryer in unit

Rooftop patio with great view of the valley

Tv/internet



Looking for a professional, social, and responsible roommate. Contact me(kurt) if you have any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67058

Property Id 67058



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789985)