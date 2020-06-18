All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5521 Kester Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5521 Kester Ave 1
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

5521 Kester Ave 1

5521 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5521 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Sherman oaks room for rent - Property Id: 67058

Room available in Sherman oaks! $1,200 per month. Fully furnished condominium in an excellent location. Great freeway access and close to ventura boulevard.

Amenities:
4 bathrooms
Parking garage
Washer and dryer in unit
Rooftop patio with great view of the valley
Tv/internet

Looking for a professional, social, and responsible roommate. Contact me(kurt) if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67058
Property Id 67058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Kester Ave 1 have any available units?
5521 Kester Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Kester Ave 1 have?
Some of 5521 Kester Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Kester Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Kester Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Kester Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Kester Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5521 Kester Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Kester Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 5521 Kester Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 Kester Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Kester Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 5521 Kester Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Kester Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 5521 Kester Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Kester Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Kester Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College