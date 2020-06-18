5521 Kester Ave 1

Amenities
Sherman oaks room for rent - Property Id: 67058
Room available in Sherman oaks! $1,200 per month. Fully furnished condominium in an excellent location. Great freeway access and close to ventura boulevard.
Amenities:
4 bathrooms
Parking garage
Washer and dryer in unit
Rooftop patio with great view of the valley
Tv/internet
Looking for a professional, social, and responsible roommate. Contact me(kurt) if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67058
Property Id 67058
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5789985)