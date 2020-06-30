All apartments in Los Angeles
5515 PACIFIC Avenue

5515 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Feel like you are living on a cruise ship! Unit is facing South and located on the main channel, Watch all boats float by this architectural 2 story Penthouse unit with direct Ocean & Marina views! Large, remodeled kitchen with island that opens to living & dining area with 20 foot ceilings. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Living room, featuring floor to ceiling windows, and outdoor balcony. Master suite has a private bath, walk-in closet and partial ocean views. Lofted 3rd bedroom, perfect for use as a bedroom, office den, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have any available units?
5515 PACIFIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have?
Some of 5515 PACIFIC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 PACIFIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5515 PACIFIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 PACIFIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

