5510 Owensmouth Avenue

Rare Three-bedroom floor plan located in a quiet court in building nine. living room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and breakfast bar. With this floor plane the kitchen/ living room make for great entertaining. Master with private bathroom. Balcony looks into to private and quiet courtyard. The Met is a private guard gated community that offers six bight lighted tennis courts, full fitness center, racquetball and indoor basketball courts, pools and spas. All located within walking distance to shopping dining and entertainment in the Warner Center.