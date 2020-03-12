All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

5510 Owensmouth Avenue

5510 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5510 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Rare Three-bedroom floor plan located in a quiet court in building nine. living room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and breakfast bar. With this floor plane the kitchen/ living room make for great entertaining. Master with private bathroom. Balcony looks into to private and quiet courtyard. The Met is a private guard gated community that offers six bight lighted tennis courts, full fitness center, racquetball and indoor basketball courts, pools and spas. All located within walking distance to shopping dining and entertainment in the Warner Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5510 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5510 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
