All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5500 Barton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5500 Barton Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5500 Barton Way

5500 Barton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5500 Barton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
CUTE Back House In Hollywood - Parking and Private Back Yard! - Hey! Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfqf5uXQRa0

This is a 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled private back house for rent with 2 parking spots (1 garage and 1 outside - it's tandem) and a private backyard with seating area, fire pit and plenty of space for corn hole! This is near Santa Monica and Western with easy access to 101 FWY and Hollywood.

Tenant pays for utilities EXCEPT for water. Small dogs 21 lbs and under with a deposit of $500 is ok with maximum of 2 dogs. No cats allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5440191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Barton Way have any available units?
5500 Barton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Barton Way have?
Some of 5500 Barton Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Barton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Barton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Barton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Barton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Barton Way offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Barton Way offers parking.
Does 5500 Barton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Barton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Barton Way have a pool?
No, 5500 Barton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Barton Way have accessible units?
No, 5500 Barton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Barton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Barton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College