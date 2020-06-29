5500 Barton Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit

CUTE Back House In Hollywood - Parking and Private Back Yard! - Hey! Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Watch here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfqf5uXQRa0



This is a 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled private back house for rent with 2 parking spots (1 garage and 1 outside - it's tandem) and a private backyard with seating area, fire pit and plenty of space for corn hole! This is near Santa Monica and Western with easy access to 101 FWY and Hollywood.



Tenant pays for utilities EXCEPT for water. Small dogs 21 lbs and under with a deposit of $500 is ok with maximum of 2 dogs. No cats allowed.



(RLNE5440191)