548 CRESTLINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

THIS MEDITERRANEAN VILLA IS LOCATED IN ONE OF LOS ANGELES' PREMIER NEIGHBORHOODS WITH SPECTACULAR SANTA MONICA BAY / CATALINA VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM. REMODELED WITH TOP OF THE LINE DECOR AND IMPECCABLE FURNISHINGS. TWO MASTER SUITES, CUSTOM WALK-IN CLOSETS, SPA QUALITY BATHROOMS AND CHEFS KITCHEN. ENTERTAIN IN THE MEDIA ROOM / BAR, LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILING OR SMOKING ROOM / STUDY. RELAX IN A HUGE INDOOR JACUZZI ROOM OR RECENTLY RENOVATED OUTDOOR POOL & SPA. ALL ON OVER 1/2 OF AN ACRE OF LUSH TROPICAL GROUNDS. THE ULTIMATE IN PRIVACY AND LOCATED IN A SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. 2 CAR SHOWROOM QUALITY GARAGE AND UNRESTRICTED STREET PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE SHORT TERM