5440 Ben Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 fireplace, 2300 sq. ft. home located on a quiet, charming street in a most desirable Valley Village neighborhood.



As you enter through the formal entryway you are then lead into the living room with hardwood floors, brick fireplace and formal dining room. Large windows adorn the room with light streaming in throughout.



The family room invites you to sit and be cozy with a pitched beamed ceiling, marble encased fireplace and marble bench and a large sliding glass window. Adjacent to the family room, you will find the kitchen which features granite counters, double sink, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, ceiling fans and tile floors with the back door leading onto the relaxing backyard with manicured grassy area, lush garden, delightful covered patio with ceiling fans.



The master suite is a retreat with cathedral ceilings, walk-in and wardrobe closets, designer carpet and French doors that open to back yard. Master bathroom includes pebble tile floors, 2 toilets, granite countertop, designer tile back splash oval double sink towel warmer and an 8 ft. shower with pebble tile flooring and 4 water features - overheard, rain and 2 handheld shower heads.



Second bathroom with spa tub, large shower with 3 shower heads, tile floors and granite counter. Features include: wood floors, window coverings, ceiling fans, laundry in garage, close to bus line, subway station, houses of worship, 101, 170 and 405 freeways.