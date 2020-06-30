All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5440 Ben Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:39 AM

5440 Ben Avenue

5440 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 fireplace, 2300 sq. ft. home located on a quiet, charming street in a most desirable Valley Village neighborhood.

As you enter through the formal entryway you are then lead into the living room with hardwood floors, brick fireplace and formal dining room. Large windows adorn the room with light streaming in throughout.

The family room invites you to sit and be cozy with a pitched beamed ceiling, marble encased fireplace and marble bench and a large sliding glass window. Adjacent to the family room, you will find the kitchen which features granite counters, double sink, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, ceiling fans and tile floors with the back door leading onto the relaxing backyard with manicured grassy area, lush garden, delightful covered patio with ceiling fans.

The master suite is a retreat with cathedral ceilings, walk-in and wardrobe closets, designer carpet and French doors that open to back yard. Master bathroom includes pebble tile floors, 2 toilets, granite countertop, designer tile back splash oval double sink towel warmer and an 8 ft. shower with pebble tile flooring and 4 water features - overheard, rain and 2 handheld shower heads.

Second bathroom with spa tub, large shower with 3 shower heads, tile floors and granite counter. Features include: wood floors, window coverings, ceiling fans, laundry in garage, close to bus line, subway station, houses of worship, 101, 170 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Ben Avenue have any available units?
5440 Ben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Ben Avenue have?
Some of 5440 Ben Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Ben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Ben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Ben Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Ben Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 5440 Ben Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Ben Avenue offers parking.
Does 5440 Ben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Ben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Ben Avenue have a pool?
No, 5440 Ben Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Ben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5440 Ben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Ben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Ben Avenue has units with dishwashers.

