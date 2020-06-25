5425 Santa Monica Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly Renovated One Bedroom. We have expanded the unit to include the original elevator shaft in the living room. This adds a separate area that can be used as a den, office, dining nook -use your imagiantion!

13 ft. high ceiling with a glass skylight above which lets in all the natural light!

Unit is located on the top floor of the building-NO COMMON WALLS, NO ONE ABOVE YOU!

Brand new Onyx kitchen counter tops and faucet, stainless steel appliances.

-New tile in bathroom and kitchen

-New crown moldings throughout

-All new electrical outlets, USB outlets, and recessed lighting

-A Super LARGE bedroom with a great walk in closet.

-No Common Walls, High Ceilings

-All New Lighting Fixtures!

-All New Hardwood Flooring!

-AC in the bedroom

-Large Walk-In Closet

-Large Windows with lots of Bright Natural Light Throughout

-Laundry On Site

-Parking Available for $100 Monthly



Monthly Rent: $1,750.00

Security Deposit: $1,750.00 (OAC)

Application Fee: $35.00 per application

12 Month Lease

Pets OK- One time Pet Fee $350



Owner pays for water & trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and internet/cable.



*We have public transportation near

the red line stop of Hollywood & Western is not a far walk, access to the 101 is across the street! Our location is very prime! There is a convenient local grocery store across the street, bakery, thrift store, coffee shop, LA Skate, auto services, and more.



Parking Available for $100 monthly nearby.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4721268)