5425 Santa Monica Blvd
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

5425 Santa Monica Blvd

5425 California Highway 2 · No Longer Available
Location

5425 California Highway 2, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly Renovated One Bedroom. We have expanded the unit to include the original elevator shaft in the living room. This adds a separate area that can be used as a den, office, dining nook -use your imagiantion!
13 ft. high ceiling with a glass skylight above which lets in all the natural light!
Unit is located on the top floor of the building-NO COMMON WALLS, NO ONE ABOVE YOU!
Brand new Onyx kitchen counter tops and faucet, stainless steel appliances.
-New tile in bathroom and kitchen
-New crown moldings throughout
-All new electrical outlets, USB outlets, and recessed lighting
-A Super LARGE bedroom with a great walk in closet.
-No Common Walls, High Ceilings
-All New Lighting Fixtures!
-All New Hardwood Flooring!
-AC in the bedroom
-Large Walk-In Closet
-Large Windows with lots of Bright Natural Light Throughout
-Laundry On Site
-Parking Available for $100 Monthly

Monthly Rent: $1,750.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.00 (OAC)
Application Fee: $35.00 per application
12 Month Lease
Pets OK- One time Pet Fee $350

Owner pays for water & trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and internet/cable.

*We have public transportation near
the red line stop of Hollywood & Western is not a far walk, access to the 101 is across the street! Our location is very prime! There is a convenient local grocery store across the street, bakery, thrift store, coffee shop, LA Skate, auto services, and more.

Parking Available for $100 monthly nearby.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4721268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd have any available units?
5425 Santa Monica Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd have?
Some of 5425 Santa Monica Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 Santa Monica Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Santa Monica Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Santa Monica Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 Santa Monica Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5425 Santa Monica Blvd offers parking.
Does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 Santa Monica Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd have a pool?
No, 5425 Santa Monica Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5425 Santa Monica Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Santa Monica Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
