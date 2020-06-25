5425 Santa Monica Blvd

Amenities
Newly Renovated One Bedroom. We have expanded the unit to include the original elevator shaft in the living room. This adds a separate area that can be used as a den, office, dining nook -use your imagiantion!
13 ft. high ceiling with a glass skylight above which lets in all the natural light!
Unit is located on the top floor of the building-NO COMMON WALLS, NO ONE ABOVE YOU!
Brand new Onyx kitchen counter tops and faucet, stainless steel appliances.
-New tile in bathroom and kitchen
-New crown moldings throughout
-All new electrical outlets, USB outlets, and recessed lighting
-A Super LARGE bedroom with a great walk in closet.
-No Common Walls, High Ceilings
-All New Lighting Fixtures!
-All New Hardwood Flooring!
-AC in the bedroom
-Large Walk-In Closet
-Large Windows with lots of Bright Natural Light Throughout
-Laundry On Site
-Parking Available for $100 Monthly
Monthly Rent: $1,750.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.00 (OAC)
Application Fee: $35.00 per application
12 Month Lease
Pets OK- One time Pet Fee $350
Owner pays for water & trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and internet/cable.
*We have public transportation near
the red line stop of Hollywood & Western is not a far walk, access to the 101 is across the street! Our location is very prime! There is a convenient local grocery store across the street, bakery, thrift store, coffee shop, LA Skate, auto services, and more.
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
