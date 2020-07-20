All apartments in Los Angeles
5423 W Slauson Avenue

5423 West Slauson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5423 West Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely, 2 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms . Enter into the spacious living room with a fireplace, just in time for the holidays. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room, new carpeting in the bedrooms, new linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms. Built in appliances in kitchen - New electric stove and new stainless dishwasher. The washer and dryer hook ups are within the laundry room located next to the kitchen. Private patio off the kitchen is great for bbqs and entertainment. Two car garage. Close to restaurants and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 W Slauson Avenue have any available units?
5423 W Slauson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 W Slauson Avenue have?
Some of 5423 W Slauson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 W Slauson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5423 W Slauson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 W Slauson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5423 W Slauson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5423 W Slauson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5423 W Slauson Avenue offers parking.
Does 5423 W Slauson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 W Slauson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 W Slauson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5423 W Slauson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5423 W Slauson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5423 W Slauson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 W Slauson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 W Slauson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
