5423 W Slauson Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Lovely, 2 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms . Enter into the spacious living room with a fireplace, just in time for the holidays. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room, new carpeting in the bedrooms, new linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms. Built in appliances in kitchen - New electric stove and new stainless dishwasher. The washer and dryer hook ups are within the laundry room located next to the kitchen. Private patio off the kitchen is great for bbqs and entertainment. Two car garage. Close to restaurants and shopping centers.