5422 CIMARRON Street

NEW CONSTRUCTION BE THE FIRST TENANT! Private, completely updated one bed, one bath detached cottage in up and coming Chesterfield Square! New EVERYTHING. Wood grain porcelain flooring throughout. Open concept with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features a stainless steel range and new cabinets with ample storage space and recessed lighting throughout. The bathroom has new fixtures and an oversized shower. The bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet. Close to USC, freeways, and shopping. Street parking only, no pets.