5422 CIMARRON Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

5422 CIMARRON Street

5422 Cimarron Street · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION BE THE FIRST TENANT! Private, completely updated one bed, one bath detached cottage in up and coming Chesterfield Square! New EVERYTHING. Wood grain porcelain flooring throughout. Open concept with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features a stainless steel range and new cabinets with ample storage space and recessed lighting throughout. The bathroom has new fixtures and an oversized shower. The bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet. Close to USC, freeways, and shopping. Street parking only, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 CIMARRON Street have any available units?
5422 CIMARRON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 CIMARRON Street have?
Some of 5422 CIMARRON Street's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 CIMARRON Street currently offering any rent specials?
5422 CIMARRON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 CIMARRON Street pet-friendly?
No, 5422 CIMARRON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5422 CIMARRON Street offer parking?
No, 5422 CIMARRON Street does not offer parking.
Does 5422 CIMARRON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 CIMARRON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 CIMARRON Street have a pool?
No, 5422 CIMARRON Street does not have a pool.
Does 5422 CIMARRON Street have accessible units?
No, 5422 CIMARRON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 CIMARRON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 CIMARRON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
