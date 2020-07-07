5420 Sylmar Avenue 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

For Lease Condominium - Property Id: 265445



Welcome to this beautifully renovated top floor penthouse. Highly desirable Chandler Park Village, Incredible Resort Style Complex in prime Sherman Oaks! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious loft could be used as a 3rd bedroom, den/office. Also features a private rooftop porch/patio. Vaulted ceiling living room with its own fireplace, dining room, balcony, storage, kitchen with white modern custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Marvelous master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, upgraded bathroom with custom dual vanity, elegant tiled shower and bathtub, inside laundry room washer/dryer included. Assigned 2 car parking space in the gated garage. The complex is gated and boasts a sparkling pool, spa, fitness room and BBQ area. Close to parks, restaurants, major shopping centers, easy access to freeways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265445

Property Id 265445



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5717596)