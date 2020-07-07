All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5420 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
For Lease Condominium - Property Id: 265445

Welcome to this beautifully renovated top floor penthouse. Highly desirable Chandler Park Village, Incredible Resort Style Complex in prime Sherman Oaks! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious loft could be used as a 3rd bedroom, den/office. Also features a private rooftop porch/patio. Vaulted ceiling living room with its own fireplace, dining room, balcony, storage, kitchen with white modern custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Marvelous master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, upgraded bathroom with custom dual vanity, elegant tiled shower and bathtub, inside laundry room washer/dryer included. Assigned 2 car parking space in the gated garage. The complex is gated and boasts a sparkling pool, spa, fitness room and BBQ area. Close to parks, restaurants, major shopping centers, easy access to freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265445
Property Id 265445

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 have any available units?
5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 have?
Some of 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 offers parking.
Does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 has a pool.
Does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 have accessible units?
No, 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Sylmar Avenue 304 has units with dishwashers.

