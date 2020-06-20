5420 Russell Ave Apt 33

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Available for immediate move-in, this lovely 2 bedroom is in an amazing location! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car.



It's also just one block from Ralph's, Jamba Juice, Starbucks, and a ton of great restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.



This top floor unit has gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning, tons of closet space, a completely remodeled kitchen with all new appliances and a lovely view. This is a top floor corner unit so there is plenty of light and you're not right in the middle of other units.



Gated parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool are also included.



Please ***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4584350)