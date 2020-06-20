All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5420 Russell Ave Apt 33
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5420 Russell Ave Apt 33

5420 Russell Avenue · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5420 Russell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available for immediate move-in, this lovely 2 bedroom is in an amazing location! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car.

It's also just one block from Ralph's, Jamba Juice, Starbucks, and a ton of great restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.

This top floor unit has gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning, tons of closet space, a completely remodeled kitchen with all new appliances and a lovely view. This is a top floor corner unit so there is plenty of light and you're not right in the middle of other units.

Gated parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool are also included.

Please ***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 have any available units?
5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 have?
Some of 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 does offer parking.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 has a pool.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 have accessible units?
No, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5420 Russell Ave Apt 33?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity