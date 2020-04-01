All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5412 Lindley Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5412 Lindley Avenue

5412 Lindley Avenue · (818) 625-4060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5412 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 Bedroom + Den condo for rent in the heart of Encino with a wonderful floor plan. Controlled access building with camera monitoring. Top Floor corner unit with only one common wall and large balcony with view of of the pool and valley sunsets. All vinyl frames and dual pane glass windows for energy efficiency and noise prevention, light and brightness. Recessed lighting throughout living room area and gorgeous chandeliers in both dining area and den with mirrored closet doors. Beautifully done floors laminate all throughout the unit to give consistent look. All new stainless steel appliances installed in kitchen with nice modern cabinets that have plenty of space. Smooth ceilings with 6 panel doors with new door knobs, crown & base moldings tastefully painted. Beautiful curtains and drapes installed in dining area. This unit has lots of closet space in both bedrooms as well as a linen closet in hallway. Master bathroom has designer tiles & shower, frame-less door enclosures, second bathroom has tub and hand washing sink sits separately for guest use. 2 parking spaces and overhead storage in the parking area, community pool and spa, large recreation room with pool table. Building has community swimming Pool, barbecue area, laundry. Walking distance to many restaurants and markets as well as easy access to freeway.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12934791

(RLNE5436854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
5412 Lindley Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 5412 Lindley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Lindley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5412 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Lindley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5412 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Lindley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5412 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5412 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Lindley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
