5412 Lindley Avenue

2 Bedroom + Den condo for rent in the heart of Encino with a wonderful floor plan. Controlled access building with camera monitoring. Top Floor corner unit with only one common wall and large balcony with view of of the pool and valley sunsets. All vinyl frames and dual pane glass windows for energy efficiency and noise prevention, light and brightness. Recessed lighting throughout living room area and gorgeous chandeliers in both dining area and den with mirrored closet doors. Beautifully done floors laminate all throughout the unit to give consistent look. All new stainless steel appliances installed in kitchen with nice modern cabinets that have plenty of space. Smooth ceilings with 6 panel doors with new door knobs, crown & base moldings tastefully painted. Beautiful curtains and drapes installed in dining area. This unit has lots of closet space in both bedrooms as well as a linen closet in hallway. Master bathroom has designer tiles & shower, frame-less door enclosures, second bathroom has tub and hand washing sink sits separately for guest use. 2 parking spaces and overhead storage in the parking area, community pool and spa, large recreation room with pool table. Building has community swimming Pool, barbecue area, laundry. Walking distance to many restaurants and markets as well as easy access to freeway.



