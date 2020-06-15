All apartments in Los Angeles
538 BROADWAY Street
Last updated February 17 2020 at 12:48 PM

538 BROADWAY Street

538 Broadway Street · (310) 435-3093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

538 Broadway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one of a kind Architectural, detached Loft style, Venice home has a unique design with wonderful light, space, privacy and innovation. Located in an excellent West of Lincoln location, the 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features soaring ceilings, oversized windows, stainless steel gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and mezzanine den/office area, all situated over two levels. Further features include private landscaped patio area , balcony and fabulous roof top deck, perfect for relaxing or outdoor entertaining, This cool, modern Beach loft is close by to Abbot Kinney Blvd, Rose Ave, Main Street and everything Venice Beach has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 BROADWAY Street have any available units?
538 BROADWAY Street has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 BROADWAY Street have?
Some of 538 BROADWAY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 BROADWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
538 BROADWAY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 BROADWAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 538 BROADWAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 538 BROADWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 538 BROADWAY Street does offer parking.
Does 538 BROADWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 BROADWAY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 BROADWAY Street have a pool?
No, 538 BROADWAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 538 BROADWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 538 BROADWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 538 BROADWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 BROADWAY Street has units with dishwashers.
