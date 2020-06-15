538 BROADWAY Street

Amenities
This one of a kind Architectural, detached Loft style, Venice home has a unique design with wonderful light, space, privacy and innovation. Located in an excellent West of Lincoln location, the 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features soaring ceilings, oversized windows, stainless steel gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and mezzanine den/office area, all situated over two levels. Further features include private landscaped patio area , balcony and fabulous roof top deck, perfect for relaxing or outdoor entertaining, This cool, modern Beach loft is close by to Abbot Kinney Blvd, Rose Ave, Main Street and everything Venice Beach has to offer!