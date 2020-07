Amenities

Prime location in Venice! This charming, 1 bed, 1 bath house is only one block from the famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. Combining clean, modern finishes and original bungalow charm, this property has original hardwood, stainless steel appliances, & laundry room. Other features include a decorative fire place, private outdoor space and a charming front porch - perfect for having morning tea or a glass of wine at sunset! Don't miss the opportunity to lease this Venice gem!