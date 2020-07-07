All apartments in Los Angeles
536 SAN JUAN Avenue

536 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming and gated 3 bed/1 bath home in Venice with detached two car garage. First time on market in years! Hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. The kitchen features newer appliances, and there's a separate laundry room with hook-ups that will accommodate a full sized washer and dryer. This is a single family home so there is no one to share the property with but you. The huge yard is a perfect canvas for you to hone your green thumb or lay out a hammock and take in the ocean air. This is quintessential Venice Beach living. 1 ~ blocks from Abbot Kinney. Minutes away from Rose Avenue and Venice Beach. Dining, shopping and nightlife only a short walk away!!! Don't miss this rare jewel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
536 SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 536 SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
536 SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 536 SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 536 SAN JUAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 SAN JUAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 536 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 536 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 536 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 SAN JUAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

