536 SAN JUAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Charming and gated 3 bed/1 bath home in Venice with detached two car garage. First time on market in years! Hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted. The kitchen features newer appliances, and there's a separate laundry room with hook-ups that will accommodate a full sized washer and dryer. This is a single family home so there is no one to share the property with but you. The huge yard is a perfect canvas for you to hone your green thumb or lay out a hammock and take in the ocean air. This is quintessential Venice Beach living. 1 ~ blocks from Abbot Kinney. Minutes away from Rose Avenue and Venice Beach. Dining, shopping and nightlife only a short walk away!!! Don't miss this rare jewel.