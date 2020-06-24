All apartments in Los Angeles
5357 La Roda Avenue
Location

5357 La Roda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the most desirable area of Eagle Rock above prestigious Hill Drive, you'll discover this family compound located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Gated entry leads you to this peaceful property on approx. 2 acres gentle knoll surrounded by picturesque rolling hills. Two story estate provides private access to each level. Only first level is available for lease featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and private open patio. Recently updated, offering separate entry and 1-car garage and additional half bathroom in the garage. Impressive grounds provide complete privacy and seclusion in the idyllic setting with most harmonious indoor and outdoor connection. Conveniently located w/easy access to Glendale, Pasadena, DTLA, shops & many eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5357 La Roda Avenue have any available units?
5357 La Roda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5357 La Roda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5357 La Roda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5357 La Roda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5357 La Roda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5357 La Roda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5357 La Roda Avenue offers parking.
Does 5357 La Roda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5357 La Roda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5357 La Roda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5357 La Roda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5357 La Roda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5357 La Roda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5357 La Roda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5357 La Roda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5357 La Roda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5357 La Roda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
