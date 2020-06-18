All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:44 AM

5355 Cartwright Ave

5355 Cartwright Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

5355 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Imagine living in a luxury hotel suite with Panoramic views : Tastefully furnished and d?cor living room and bedroom. Private entrance and off-street parking. Furnished master bedroom/bathroom/kitchen/living area. One bedroom is unfurnished and can be use for an office. Wi-Fi, Cable. Laundry
5 minutes from HWY 78 Palomar Airport. Near Camp Pendleton & San Marcos
The property is very quiet and private, located within 5 to 15 minutes to everything including excellent dining, night life, great micro-breweries, Sunshine mountain winery just down the street, 20 min to the beach and 5 min away from the train station.
$1900. 00 + utilities

$30.00 application per responsible and background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Cartwright Ave have any available units?
5355 Cartwright Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5355 Cartwright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Cartwright Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Cartwright Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Cartwright Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5355 Cartwright Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Cartwright Ave does offer parking.
Does 5355 Cartwright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Cartwright Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Cartwright Ave have a pool?
No, 5355 Cartwright Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Cartwright Ave have accessible units?
No, 5355 Cartwright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Cartwright Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Cartwright Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Cartwright Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Cartwright Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
