Los Angeles, CA
5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:44 AM

5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive

5350 Playa Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5350 Playa Vista Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious, modern townhouse in Silicon Beach's coveted Playa Vista Community. This 3 story, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1,920 sqft home boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, & high-end finishes. Ascend the entry stairs to the 2nd level, featuring an open living area flowing directly to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen is equipped w/granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, & SS appliances. Retreat to the master suite, complete w/sky-high ceilings, plush carpeting, walk-in closet, & a spa worthy en suite. The sizable 3rd level bedroom includes its very own private balcony. Addt'l features include a full guest bathroom, an attached 3-car garage, & washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the many perks of living in the Playa Vista Community, such as the private gym, multiple recreation centers, & parks. This home is also located just minutes to trendy Westside shopping/dining, Playa Vista's Runway Development, LAX, LMU, and Silicon Beach's bustling tech hub!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive have any available units?
5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
