5350 PLAYA VISTA Drive

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Luxurious, modern townhouse in Silicon Beach's coveted Playa Vista Community. This 3 story, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1,920 sqft home boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, & high-end finishes. Ascend the entry stairs to the 2nd level, featuring an open living area flowing directly to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen is equipped w/granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, & SS appliances. Retreat to the master suite, complete w/sky-high ceilings, plush carpeting, walk-in closet, & a spa worthy en suite. The sizable 3rd level bedroom includes its very own private balcony. Addt'l features include a full guest bathroom, an attached 3-car garage, & washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the many perks of living in the Playa Vista Community, such as the private gym, multiple recreation centers, & parks. This home is also located just minutes to trendy Westside shopping/dining, Playa Vista's Runway Development, LAX, LMU, and Silicon Beach's bustling tech hub!