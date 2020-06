Amenities

EXCLUSIVE AREA, SOUTH OF VENTURA BLVD. GREAT ONE STORY FAMILY HOME NESTED ON TOP OF THE HILLS,THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS, GUEST ROOM WITH BRAND NEW BATHROOMS AND SEPARATE ENTRANCE DOOR GOOD FOR IN-LAWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE, NEW ENTRANCE DOOR, VERY PRIVATE, GREAT FOR LARGE FAMILY, LONG DRIVEWAY,