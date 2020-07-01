All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5334 Lindley Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

5334 Lindley Ave

5334 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5334 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Spacious one bedroom in a luxury complex - Property Id: 242117

Large, one bedroom apartment located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Encino. A video of the apartment is available if you would like a virtual tour.

- 823 sq feet, one bedroom, one bathroom
- Spacious dining area with an open kitchen with a breakfast bar
- Long balcony, a wet bar, fireplace
- Windows and balcony do not point to the street
- Bedroom has a large closet with a large mirror
- Whirlpool bath and a separate shower
- Two assigned parking spots, one in the underground garage.

The public area is in its final phase of renovation, and will include new: pool, spa, sauna, barbecue area, fitness area, and meeting/recreation room

A two minute walk away from Ventura blvd and close to Whole Foods, BevMo, Trader Joe's, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242117
Property Id 242117

(RLNE5636364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Lindley Ave have any available units?
5334 Lindley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Lindley Ave have?
Some of 5334 Lindley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Lindley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Lindley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Lindley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Lindley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Ave offers parking.
Does 5334 Lindley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Lindley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Lindley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Ave has a pool.
Does 5334 Lindley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5334 Lindley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Lindley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Ave has units with dishwashers.

