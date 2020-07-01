5334 Lindley Ave

Amenities
Large, one bedroom apartment located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Encino. A video of the apartment is available if you would like a virtual tour.
- 823 sq feet, one bedroom, one bathroom
- Spacious dining area with an open kitchen with a breakfast bar
- Long balcony, a wet bar, fireplace
- Windows and balcony do not point to the street
- Bedroom has a large closet with a large mirror
- Whirlpool bath and a separate shower
- Two assigned parking spots, one in the underground garage.
The public area is in its final phase of renovation, and will include new: pool, spa, sauna, barbecue area, fitness area, and meeting/recreation room
A two minute walk away from Ventura blvd and close to Whole Foods, BevMo, Trader Joe's, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
