5334 Lindley Ave

Spacious one bedroom in a luxury complex - Property Id: 242117



Large, one bedroom apartment located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Encino. A video of the apartment is available if you would like a virtual tour.



- 823 sq feet, one bedroom, one bathroom

- Spacious dining area with an open kitchen with a breakfast bar

- Long balcony, a wet bar, fireplace

- Windows and balcony do not point to the street

- Bedroom has a large closet with a large mirror

- Whirlpool bath and a separate shower

- Two assigned parking spots, one in the underground garage.



The public area is in its final phase of renovation, and will include new: pool, spa, sauna, barbecue area, fitness area, and meeting/recreation room



A two minute walk away from Ventura blvd and close to Whole Foods, BevMo, Trader Joe's, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

