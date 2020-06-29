All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5330 Packard Street

5330 Packard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5330 Packard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Miracle Mile Ground Floor 1BD+1BA Apt For Lease - Property Id: 185141

Centrally located 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom apartment that is front-facing, quiet and on the ground floor (no steps!). Recently updated with hardwood floors, crown molding, and window treatments. There is gas cooking, ceiling fan, and an on-site laundry room. On-street parking only. We will consider pets on a case-by-case basis. Ready for move-in with a minimum 1-year lease term. Must have good credit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

