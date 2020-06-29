5330 Packard Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Miracle Mile Ground Floor 1BD+1BA Apt For Lease - Property Id: 185141



Centrally located 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom apartment that is front-facing, quiet and on the ground floor (no steps!). Recently updated with hardwood floors, crown molding, and window treatments. There is gas cooking, ceiling fan, and an on-site laundry room. On-street parking only. We will consider pets on a case-by-case basis. Ready for move-in with a minimum 1-year lease term. Must have good credit.

