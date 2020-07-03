533 MUSKINGUM Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful El Medio Bluffs single level traditional home on a quiet tree lined street, close to the ocean. This well maintained home is filled with lots of light, including a living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bonus room with another fireplace, that flows to the serene backyard with built in BBQ area. Master has a remodeled bathroom with separate tub, shower, double sinks and dual skylights. 2nd hallway bathroom has a separate tub and shower as well. Hardwood floors, central AC, laundry area off the kitchen with a pantry and another door to the backyard and detached garage. Close to Palisades Village with shops, restaurants, Gelson's market, hiking trails and the wonderful and fun Sunday Palisades Farmer's Market.