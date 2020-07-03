All apartments in Los Angeles
533 MUSKINGUM Place
533 MUSKINGUM Place

533 Muskingum Place · No Longer Available
Location

533 Muskingum Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful El Medio Bluffs single level traditional home on a quiet tree lined street, close to the ocean. This well maintained home is filled with lots of light, including a living room with a fireplace, separate dining room, bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bonus room with another fireplace, that flows to the serene backyard with built in BBQ area. Master has a remodeled bathroom with separate tub, shower, double sinks and dual skylights. 2nd hallway bathroom has a separate tub and shower as well. Hardwood floors, central AC, laundry area off the kitchen with a pantry and another door to the backyard and detached garage. Close to Palisades Village with shops, restaurants, Gelson's market, hiking trails and the wonderful and fun Sunday Palisades Farmer's Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 MUSKINGUM Place have any available units?
533 MUSKINGUM Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 MUSKINGUM Place have?
Some of 533 MUSKINGUM Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 MUSKINGUM Place currently offering any rent specials?
533 MUSKINGUM Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 MUSKINGUM Place pet-friendly?
No, 533 MUSKINGUM Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 533 MUSKINGUM Place offer parking?
Yes, 533 MUSKINGUM Place offers parking.
Does 533 MUSKINGUM Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 MUSKINGUM Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 MUSKINGUM Place have a pool?
No, 533 MUSKINGUM Place does not have a pool.
Does 533 MUSKINGUM Place have accessible units?
No, 533 MUSKINGUM Place does not have accessible units.
Does 533 MUSKINGUM Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 MUSKINGUM Place has units with dishwashers.

