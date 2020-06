Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About the unit:



Brand New Flooring Throughout

Brand New Stainless Steel Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher Included

Tons Of Closet Space Throughout

Great Natural Light

Private Balcony

Laundry On Site

Tandem Parking Spot Included



Details:



Rent: $2,175.00

Deposit: $2,175.00

Pet Deposit: $250.00

Application Fee: $30.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



For More Info or to scheduled a Viewing please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4502676)