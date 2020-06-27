All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5325 9TH Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5325 9TH Avenue

5325 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5325 9th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
BRAND NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION-- This 2 bedroom/1 bath FULLY FURNISHED free-standing bungalow features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, peaceful private fenced yard with relaxing lighting, double pane windows, recessed lighting, air conditioning + heat and ample closet space. Two comfortable bedrooms with blackout shades, laundry in unit, 3 Smart TVs & all towels/linens/kitchenware/Wi-fi included. Very quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the Expo/Crenshaw Line, Leimert Park, Culver City, USC & DTLA. Short term rates also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 9TH Avenue have any available units?
5325 9TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 9TH Avenue have?
Some of 5325 9TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 9TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5325 9TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 9TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5325 9TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5325 9TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5325 9TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5325 9TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 9TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 9TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5325 9TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5325 9TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5325 9TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 9TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 9TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
