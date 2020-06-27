5325 9TH Avenue

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2019 CONSTRUCTION-- This 2 bedroom/1 bath FULLY FURNISHED free-standing bungalow features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, peaceful private fenced yard with relaxing lighting, double pane windows, recessed lighting, air conditioning + heat and ample closet space. Two comfortable bedrooms with blackout shades, laundry in unit, 3 Smart TVs & all towels/linens/kitchenware/Wi-fi included. Very quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the Expo/Crenshaw Line, Leimert Park, Culver City, USC & DTLA. Short term rates also available.