530 North JUNE Street

Stunning Spanish Colonial Revival Villa situated on a premier double lot in Hancock Park w/ breathtaking views of the Wilshire Country Club golf course. Originally built in 1928 by Morgan, Walls & Clements (architects of El Capitan, Mayan, Richfield Tower, Malibu's Adamson House, Wiltern Theatre), this spectacular 5 bd/6 bth, single story masterpiece is truly an oasis in the heart of LA. Master bdrm wing features foyer w/ entry to the backyard, library, wood/gas fireplace, and a dressing chamber complete w/ hand painted murals, circa 1932. Exquisite details throughout, including canted windows, original peg & groove hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, Malibu tile work & decorative period tiles relaying the story of Don Quixote throughout the entry halls/pool area. Kitchen offers double oven, griddle, & amp; Viking range. The grounds feature 4 patios, outdoor fireplace, large pool, hot tub, mature citrus trees, elegant gardens and endless golf course views.