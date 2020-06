Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful Venice Beach compound just blocks from famed Abbot Kinney is the home you have dreamed of. The home is a charming Spanish rear residence consisting of an upper one bedroom, one bathroom, warm hardwood floors, tasteful finishes and a bright and cheery ambiance throughout. The detached lower residence has a kitchenette and full bathroom, spacious in size. Enjoy entertaining in the patio filled with mature landscaping and privacy. This home is one to fall in love with.