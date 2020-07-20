All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5258 Oakland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5258 Oakland Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

5258 Oakland Street

5258 Oakland St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5258 Oakland St, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly Built Contemporary Style Living. Be the first to live in these brand new spacious units. Located on a quiet, family friendly neighborhood cul-de-sac. There are a total of four units on this property. 3 bed 2 bath unit available. One unit is is located in the rear building, first floor, and comes with two uncovered parking spaces for $2,800/mo. This unit offers over 1,300 sf of living square footage. One unit is located in front building, second floor, and comes with two-car garage for $3,000/mo. All units comes with brand new kitchen appliances which include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave hood. All units have in-unit laundry washer and dryer, Central Air and Heat, and Nest Thermostat. Electric Vehicle Charging Station onsite. Driveway is gated with with remote access entry. Security Deposit is equivalent to first month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5258 Oakland Street have any available units?
5258 Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5258 Oakland Street have?
Some of 5258 Oakland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5258 Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
5258 Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5258 Oakland Street pet-friendly?
No, 5258 Oakland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5258 Oakland Street offer parking?
Yes, 5258 Oakland Street offers parking.
Does 5258 Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5258 Oakland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5258 Oakland Street have a pool?
No, 5258 Oakland Street does not have a pool.
Does 5258 Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 5258 Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5258 Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5258 Oakland Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College