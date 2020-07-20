5258 Oakland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Newly Built Contemporary Style Living. Be the first to live in these brand new spacious units. Located on a quiet, family friendly neighborhood cul-de-sac. There are a total of four units on this property. 3 bed 2 bath unit available. One unit is is located in the rear building, first floor, and comes with two uncovered parking spaces for $2,800/mo. This unit offers over 1,300 sf of living square footage. One unit is located in front building, second floor, and comes with two-car garage for $3,000/mo. All units comes with brand new kitchen appliances which include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave hood. All units have in-unit laundry washer and dryer, Central Air and Heat, and Nest Thermostat. Electric Vehicle Charging Station onsite. Driveway is gated with with remote access entry. Security Deposit is equivalent to first month rent.