Los Angeles, CA
525 West 8th Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:01 PM

525 West 8th Street

525 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Our unit features the following:

-Fresh paint
-New flooring in the living room and bedrooms
-Upstairs unit
-Lots of closet space
-One garage parking
-Gas stove included
-Close to lots of restaurants
-Close to 110 fwy
-Close to Cabrillo beach
-Accepting LA City section 8 voucher for a 2 bedroom

To view the unit please contact Carina at 310-753-5024

**Professionally managed by RTI Properties, Inc.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 West 8th Street have any available units?
525 West 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 525 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 West 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 West 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 West 8th Street offers parking.
Does 525 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 525 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 West 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 West 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

