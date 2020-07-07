525 West 8th Street

Amenities
Our unit features the following:
-Fresh paint
-New flooring in the living room and bedrooms
-Upstairs unit
-Lots of closet space
-One garage parking
-Gas stove included
-Close to lots of restaurants
-Close to 110 fwy
-Close to Cabrillo beach
-Accepting LA City section 8 voucher for a 2 bedroom
To view the unit please contact Carina at 310-753-5024
**Professionally managed by RTI Properties, Inc.**
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.