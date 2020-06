Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio with a Very Large Private Balcony... - Korea Town Studio with hardwood floors, full kitchen and bath, large private balcony that offers a lot of additional natural light. Close to downtown LA and Miracle Mile. Parking space included.



((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))



(RLNE2297488)