Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5248 Los Encantos Way

5248 Los Encantos Way · (323) 660-3600 ext. 304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5248 Los Encantos Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5248 Los Encantos Way · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
GORGEOUS LOS FELIZ Exclusive Home with Spectacular City Views! NEWLY RENOVATED - Recently renovated Home and grounds!
Top Of Los Feliz Estates Spectacular City Views from Downtown Skyline to the Glimmer of the Ocean! As homes rarely come up for vacancy in the Exclusive Los Feliz Estates area, this is certainly a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who wants to live in one of the most in demand areas of Los Angeles. This Home is really something unique that rarely comes on the market, call now to set up a viewing.

Celebrity Estates with private feeling roads throughout. Come home in style and away from the hustle of the Hollywood flats. Come home to something unique and in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

This one-of-a-kind Home includes a state of the art LINKSYS MESH wifi system that will allow you to have signal in most all areas of the property! As well as the newest model NEST 3rd GENERATION thermostat with wifi access, so you can adjust the A/C and Heating right from your phone or tablet!!!

4 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS Formal Entry, Herringbone Hand-Inlaid Hardwood Floors throughout!
HERRINGBONE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT!
IMPORTED TURKISH MARBLE Floors in Kitchen! Spacious Living Room with a Marble Fire Place.
Large Master Bedroom with His & Hers Walk-In Closets! Entertainment Grounds with Full City Views!
Unfinished Marble fireplace with abundant natural lighting throughout the house.

Includes 24/7 Armed Patrol in the exclusive Los Feliz Estates Hills.
Single sided streets REDUCE traffic and MAXIMIZE privacy!
Call Now For More Details!
**Add your name to the waiting list for this rare vacancy in an exclusive and highly prized area of the Los Feliz Village**
***323 660 3600 ext.302***
Please leave a message with your name and number and how many in your party-We will be holding APPOINTMENT only showings later this month

Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have any available units?
5248 Los Encantos Way has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Los Encantos Way have?
Some of 5248 Los Encantos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Los Encantos Way currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Los Encantos Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Los Encantos Way pet-friendly?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way offer parking?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not offer parking.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5248 Los Encantos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have a pool?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have accessible units?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Los Encantos Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 Los Encantos Way does not have units with dishwashers.
