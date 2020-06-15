5248 Los Encantos Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

GORGEOUS LOS FELIZ Exclusive Home with Spectacular City Views! NEWLY RENOVATED - Recently renovated Home and grounds!

Top Of Los Feliz Estates Spectacular City Views from Downtown Skyline to the Glimmer of the Ocean! As homes rarely come up for vacancy in the Exclusive Los Feliz Estates area, this is certainly a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who wants to live in one of the most in demand areas of Los Angeles. This Home is really something unique that rarely comes on the market, call now to set up a viewing.



Celebrity Estates with private feeling roads throughout. Come home in style and away from the hustle of the Hollywood flats. Come home to something unique and in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Los Angeles.



This one-of-a-kind Home includes a state of the art LINKSYS MESH wifi system that will allow you to have signal in most all areas of the property! As well as the newest model NEST 3rd GENERATION thermostat with wifi access, so you can adjust the A/C and Heating right from your phone or tablet!!!



4 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS Formal Entry, Herringbone Hand-Inlaid Hardwood Floors throughout!

IMPORTED TURKISH MARBLE Floors in Kitchen! Spacious Living Room with a Marble Fire Place.

Large Master Bedroom with His & Hers Walk-In Closets! Entertainment Grounds with Full City Views!

Unfinished Marble fireplace with abundant natural lighting throughout the house.



Includes 24/7 Armed Patrol in the exclusive Los Feliz Estates Hills.

Single sided streets REDUCE traffic and MAXIMIZE privacy!

Call Now For More Details!

**Add your name to the waiting list for this rare vacancy in an exclusive and highly prized area of the Los Feliz Village**

***323 660 3600 ext.302***

Please leave a message with your name and number and how many in your party-We will be holding APPOINTMENT only showings later this month



No Pets Allowed



