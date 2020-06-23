All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5241 Baltimore St

5241 Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Baltimore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
New Year Special! $500 off the first month's rent if you sign the lease and move in on or before Jan 15, 2019!

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a nineteen-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) in the Highland Park Station. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so daily errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features beautiful rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. The living room is generously spacious and would fit multiple furniture. For climate control, central AC is available. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Anderson Field, Cleland Avenue Bicentennial Park and Heildelberg Park

Nearby Schools:
Benjamin Franklin Senior High School - 0.24 miles, 7/10
Yorkdale Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 5/10
Buchanan Street Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 4/10
Monte Vista Street Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
83 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
256 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4533008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Baltimore St have any available units?
5241 Baltimore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Baltimore St have?
Some of 5241 Baltimore St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Baltimore St currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Baltimore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Baltimore St pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Baltimore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5241 Baltimore St offer parking?
No, 5241 Baltimore St does not offer parking.
Does 5241 Baltimore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5241 Baltimore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Baltimore St have a pool?
No, 5241 Baltimore St does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Baltimore St have accessible units?
No, 5241 Baltimore St does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Baltimore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Baltimore St has units with dishwashers.
