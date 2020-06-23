5241 Baltimore St

Amenities

New Year Special! $500 off the first month's rent if you sign the lease and move in on or before Jan 15, 2019!



This three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a nineteen-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) in the Highland Park Station. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so daily errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features beautiful rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. The living room is generously spacious and would fit multiple furniture. For climate control, central AC is available. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Anderson Field, Cleland Avenue Bicentennial Park and Heildelberg Park



Nearby Schools:

Benjamin Franklin Senior High School - 0.24 miles, 7/10

Yorkdale Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 5/10

Buchanan Street Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 4/10

Monte Vista Street Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

83 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

256 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles



No Pets Allowed



