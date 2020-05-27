All apartments in Los Angeles
5238 Los Encantos Way
5238 Los Encantos Way

5238 Los Encantos Way · No Longer Available
Location

5238 Los Encantos Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Hollywood Hills At It's Finest-Los Feliz Estates Home for Lease! - Views! 6 Bedroom Home in Los Feliz 6+4+Family Room. Spectacular City Views From the Downtown Skyline to the Glimmer of the Ocean!

Bright and Spacious Rooms, Living Room and Dining with Rounded Entertainment Bar. Private Master Suite on the 1st Floor with Sunken Tub & Walk In Closet + Additional Bedroom/Office Downstairs + 4 Bed & 2 Baths Upstairs.

Huge Divers Pool & Spa & Deck!

One of a kind home in the best of Los Feliz!

Call now to set up a showing and apply today!*

323 660 3600 x307

*Please leave a message with your name, contact information and available times to view the unit.
Please email us as well for any of our other listings.**SHOWINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE OR CANCELLATION IF CONFIRMATIONS ARE NOT SUBMITTED UPON REQUEST*
**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE**

IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THIS SHOWING, PLEASE CONFIRM BY CLICKING ON THE "CONTACT US" BUTTON ABOVE AND COMPLETING A GUEST CARD. ON THE GUEST CARD YOU CAN ALSO SUBMIT ANY ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS.
Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748

(RLNE5356298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 Los Encantos Way have any available units?
5238 Los Encantos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5238 Los Encantos Way have?
Some of 5238 Los Encantos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5238 Los Encantos Way currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Los Encantos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 Los Encantos Way pet-friendly?
No, 5238 Los Encantos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5238 Los Encantos Way offer parking?
Yes, 5238 Los Encantos Way offers parking.
Does 5238 Los Encantos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5238 Los Encantos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 Los Encantos Way have a pool?
Yes, 5238 Los Encantos Way has a pool.
Does 5238 Los Encantos Way have accessible units?
No, 5238 Los Encantos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 Los Encantos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5238 Los Encantos Way has units with dishwashers.
