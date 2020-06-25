All apartments in Los Angeles
5237 San Feliciano Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

5237 San Feliciano Drive

5237 San Feliciano Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5237 San Feliciano Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
This Beautiful English Tudor home is located South of the Ventura blvd. With spacious 3,373 Sqft of living space and a gorgeous backyard, you can enjoy the sounds of a waterfall. Hard wood floors, high cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, fruit trees, dual A/C unit, tankless water heater, views of the mountains. Spacious Master bedroom with gas fireplace and plenty of closet space. kitchen with 2 gas stove tops, and dual oven.
Plenty of parking space for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 San Feliciano Drive have any available units?
5237 San Feliciano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237 San Feliciano Drive have?
Some of 5237 San Feliciano Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 San Feliciano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5237 San Feliciano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 San Feliciano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5237 San Feliciano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5237 San Feliciano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5237 San Feliciano Drive offers parking.
Does 5237 San Feliciano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 San Feliciano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 San Feliciano Drive have a pool?
No, 5237 San Feliciano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5237 San Feliciano Drive have accessible units?
No, 5237 San Feliciano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 San Feliciano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 San Feliciano Drive has units with dishwashers.
