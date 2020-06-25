5237 San Feliciano Drive

Amenities
This Beautiful English Tudor home is located South of the Ventura blvd. With spacious 3,373 Sqft of living space and a gorgeous backyard, you can enjoy the sounds of a waterfall. Hard wood floors, high cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, fruit trees, dual A/C unit, tankless water heater, views of the mountains. Spacious Master bedroom with gas fireplace and plenty of closet space. kitchen with 2 gas stove tops, and dual oven.
Plenty of parking space for guests.