5237 San Feliciano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Beautiful English Tudor home is located South of the Ventura blvd. With spacious 3,373 Sqft of living space and a gorgeous backyard, you can enjoy the sounds of a waterfall. Hard wood floors, high cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, fruit trees, dual A/C unit, tankless water heater, views of the mountains. Spacious Master bedroom with gas fireplace and plenty of closet space. kitchen with 2 gas stove tops, and dual oven.

Plenty of parking space for guests.