All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive

523 1/2 N Heliotrope Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

523 1/2 N Heliotrope Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom / 1 bath unit available for rent on February 1st. Easily accessible to the 101 and 10 freeways. This spacious 1 bedroom is on the second floor receives nice natural lighting through out. Parking is available in the back of the building. Please text or call Gabriela at (832) 646-2636.
Fenced property with tenant parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have any available units?
523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have?
Some of 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive offers parking.
Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have a pool?
No, 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have accessible units?
No, 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College