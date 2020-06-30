523 1/2 N Heliotrope Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom / 1 bath unit available for rent on February 1st. Easily accessible to the 101 and 10 freeways. This spacious 1 bedroom is on the second floor receives nice natural lighting through out. Parking is available in the back of the building. Please text or call Gabriela at (832) 646-2636. Fenced property with tenant parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive have any available units?
523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.