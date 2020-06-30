523 1/2 North Heliotrope Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1 bedroom / 1 bath unit available for rent on February 1st. Easily accessible to the 101 and 10 freeways. This spacious 1 bedroom is on the second floor receives nice natural lighting through out. Parking is available in the back of the building. Please text or call Gabriela at (832) 646-2636.

Fenced property with tenant parking.