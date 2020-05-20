All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:54 AM

5210 Premiere Hills Circle

5210 Premiere Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Premiere Hills Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This secure townhouse in the gated community of Bella Montagna in Woodland Hills has been freshly painted, carpeted, and has upgrades throughout. There are 2 good-sized bedrooms, each with a full bathroom, en suite, and a 1/2 bath on the main level. Included are a washer and dryer in a hall closet, and the views are spectacular from the upper bedrooms. There is a private, detached 2-car tandem garage, and ample guest parking as well. The community offers top-notch amenities, including a pool, spa, gym, basketball court, and has an available clubhouse for rent. Walk to Target, Starbucks, and many boutiques, restaurants and grocery stores along Ventura Boulevard. Serrania Elementary, Woodland Hills Academy, and Taft High School are close by, as well as other private schools and places of worship. Kaiser Hospital is just across the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle have any available units?
5210 Premiere Hills Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle have?
Some of 5210 Premiere Hills Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Premiere Hills Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Premiere Hills Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Premiere Hills Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Premiere Hills Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Premiere Hills Circle offers parking.
Does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5210 Premiere Hills Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5210 Premiere Hills Circle has a pool.
Does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle have accessible units?
No, 5210 Premiere Hills Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Premiere Hills Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Premiere Hills Circle has units with dishwashers.

