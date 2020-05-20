5210 Premiere Hills Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This secure townhouse in the gated community of Bella Montagna in Woodland Hills has been freshly painted, carpeted, and has upgrades throughout. There are 2 good-sized bedrooms, each with a full bathroom, en suite, and a 1/2 bath on the main level. Included are a washer and dryer in a hall closet, and the views are spectacular from the upper bedrooms. There is a private, detached 2-car tandem garage, and ample guest parking as well. The community offers top-notch amenities, including a pool, spa, gym, basketball court, and has an available clubhouse for rent. Walk to Target, Starbucks, and many boutiques, restaurants and grocery stores along Ventura Boulevard. Serrania Elementary, Woodland Hills Academy, and Taft High School are close by, as well as other private schools and places of worship. Kaiser Hospital is just across the freeway.