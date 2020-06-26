All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5206 S Wilton Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5206 S Wilton Pl
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5206 S Wilton Pl

5206 South Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5206 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodelled Large home - Property Id: 149573

A beautiful remodel with a complete brand new kitchen, new light white oak laminate flooring throughout, all new lighting, new bathroom tiles, shower backsplash and rainshower shower heads, newer windows, new front door, washer and dryer included in laundry room, spacious detached two car garage with a long gated driveway, new fridge, new dishwasher, new gas stove, new paint inside and out, new drought resistant landscaping, big backyard with avocado tree, great for entertaining! Large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, seperate kitchen, dining and large living room, nearly 1,600 sq ft of total house living space, very spacious! Lovely palm tree tree-lined street, the authentic LA lifestyle! Please call or text to schedule a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149573p
Property Id 149573

(RLNE5109405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 S Wilton Pl have any available units?
5206 S Wilton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5206 S Wilton Pl have?
Some of 5206 S Wilton Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 S Wilton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5206 S Wilton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 S Wilton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 S Wilton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5206 S Wilton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5206 S Wilton Pl offers parking.
Does 5206 S Wilton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5206 S Wilton Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 S Wilton Pl have a pool?
No, 5206 S Wilton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5206 S Wilton Pl have accessible units?
No, 5206 S Wilton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 S Wilton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 S Wilton Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College