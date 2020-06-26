5206 S Wilton Pl

Amenities

A beautiful remodel with a complete brand new kitchen, new light white oak laminate flooring throughout, all new lighting, new bathroom tiles, shower backsplash and rainshower shower heads, newer windows, new front door, washer and dryer included in laundry room, spacious detached two car garage with a long gated driveway, new fridge, new dishwasher, new gas stove, new paint inside and out, new drought resistant landscaping, big backyard with avocado tree, great for entertaining! Large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, seperate kitchen, dining and large living room, nearly 1,600 sq ft of total house living space, very spacious! Lovely palm tree tree-lined street, the authentic LA lifestyle! Please call or text to schedule a private showing.

