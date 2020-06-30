All apartments in Los Angeles
5193 Canoga Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

5193 Canoga Avenue

5193 Canoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5193 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Spacious, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Los Angeles. A single-car covered parking spot is included.

The airy, furnished, interior features a hardwood floor, vinyl in the kitchen and living room, and two fireplaces. The kitchen is fully equipped with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers as well as ready-to-use appliances. Enjoy the relaxing balcony and backyard with fun activities. Gas heating, centralized AC, washer, and dryer are provided for the home.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fBW8Wn5k5FW

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Shed in the back is available for storage.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Serrania Park and Warner Center Park.

(RLNE5585629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5193 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5193 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5193 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5193 Canoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5193 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5193 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5193 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5193 Canoga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5193 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5193 Canoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 5193 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5193 Canoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5193 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 5193 Canoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5193 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5193 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5193 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5193 Canoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.

