5193 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Spacious, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Los Angeles. A single-car covered parking spot is included.



The airy, furnished, interior features a hardwood floor, vinyl in the kitchen and living room, and two fireplaces. The kitchen is fully equipped with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers as well as ready-to-use appliances. Enjoy the relaxing balcony and backyard with fun activities. Gas heating, centralized AC, washer, and dryer are provided for the home.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fBW8Wn5k5FW



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Shed in the back is available for storage.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Serrania Park and Warner Center Park.



